Kaduna warns on health risks from looted drugs, grains

Some youths with looted bags of grains from the Commodities Marketers warehouse, Kakuri Industrial layout, Kaduna. Photo: Olu Ajayi.

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The National Agency for Food & Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has updated the Kaduna State Government about the items looted from their warehouse in the Narayi area of Chikun LGA.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs,said the looted items included expired, prohibited and dangerous drugs.

“Persons who consume such drugs are at great risk of serious illness and death.”

“The management of a food processing company whose stores were looted in Kakuri has also disclosed that the stolen grains have been treated with chemical preservatives which render them unsafe for consumption.”

“Residents of Kaduna State are hereby notified to be vigilant and careful about the source of the food and medications they take and where they buy them, to avoid these dangers. ”

“The Kaduna State Government appeals to the public for information on the identities of the looters and where they might be hiding the stolen items,” he said.

Some youths looting from a palliative warehouse at Gwari Avenue, GRA, Kaduna. Photo: Olu Ajayi.

