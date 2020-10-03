Breaking News
Translate

Juventus players in isolation after 2 staff test positive for COVID-19

On 9:17 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Italian champions Juventus announced on Saturday that their entire squad have gone into isolation after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Juventus, who are scheduled to host Napoli on Sunday, confirmed those returning positive tests were “neither players nor members of the technical or medical staff”.

ALSO READ: Cavani set to join Man Utd on free transfer ― Reports

“This procedure will allow all members who tested negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not be allowed contact with outside the group,” the club said in a statement.

“The club is in constant contact with the competent health authorities.”

[Reuters/NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!