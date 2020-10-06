Justice for Favour: CP Odumosu visits parents of minor gang-raped to death in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

…Commissions new complex , patrol vehicles in Ejigbo division

By Evelyn Usman

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, today , paid a condolence visit on parents of 11-year-old Favour Ikechukwu , who was gang-raped to death in Ejigbo area of Lagos, last Wednesday, with a vow to arrest the fleeing perpetrators.

As first step to getting justice for the late Junior Secondary School 3 student , Odumosu, who was accompanied by senior officers , directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, DCP Yetunde Longe , who was also present, to deploy additional detectives from her office to go after the fleeing suspects.

Shortly before the visit, CP Odumosu commissioned a newly constructed one story building at the Ejigbo Police Division. The complex, which served as additional offices to accommodate men and officers of the division, was built by the Chief Executive Officer, Grooming International Centre, Dr Godwin Nwabunka.

Describing the gesture as a triumph of community policing in Ejigbo, the Lagos state Command said , “indeed, Grooming has lived up to its name as this structure and the general upliftment of the Station will contribute enormously to our vision of “Grooming” the officers and men of the Command to imbibe globally acceptable Police practices”.

He also expressed gratitude to the Chairman of the Ejigbo Local Council Development Area, Hon. Monsuru Oloyede-Bello, for donating two sienna buses to assist the division in its patrol of the area, describing the gesture as outstanding , commendable and worthy of emulation by other public office holders.

He said, “I must not forget the role of our royal father, Kabiyesi, Oba Moruf Ojoola, who donated 1000 blocks that were later used for the PCRC building and others whose goodwill supported us in different ways that made this project see the light of the day”.

Earlier in his remark, the CEO Grooming International Centre, Dr Godwin Nwabuka, explained that the gesture was borne out of the need to give back to the society, since the company was situated in Ejigbo.

He stated that it was also the beginning of collaboration with the Police ,noting that “ law enforcement is the heart of law and order and law and order is the foundation of development. Nothing happens in any sector without law and order and as such, assisting the Police to enforce law and order, is by extension assisting oneself”.

On his part, Chairman, Ejigbo Local Council Development Area , Oloyede-Bello , showered accolades on the Divisional Police Officer , Ejigbo Division, CSP Olabisi Okuwobi, on what he described as her commitment and dedication to police duties which has brought crime to its lowest ebb in the area.

He disclosed that the division had a functional Close Circuit Television, CCTV camera installed by the council , as part of surveillance around its vicinity, adding that the two Sienna buses was to boost patrol of the environment , even as he pledged that the council would do more to assist the division with a view to chasing criminals out of the area.

