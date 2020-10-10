[JUST IN] #OndoDecide2020: Police confirm shootings at polling unit

Kindly Share This Story:

There were sporadic shootings at Pollíng Unit 11, Edo Lodge in Oke Ijebu, Akure on Saturday.

Ondo police spokesman, Tee-Lee Ikoro confirmed the incident to newsmen in Akure.

No casualty was recorded as at the time of filing this report.

Tee-Lee Ikoro also confirmed that Mobile Police operatives have been deployed to the scene.

Details later…

Kindly Share This Story: