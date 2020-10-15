Breaking News
[Just In] 2021 Budget: Reps want Public scrutiny of allocations

2021 budget : Reps approve N13.08 trn expenditures, $40 oil price benchmark

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The House of Representatives may compel itself, to subject yearly national budgets to public scrutiny, VANGUARD learnt on Thursday.

The House is considering a Fiscal Responsibility Act Amendment Bill, 2020. The Legislative instrument, sponsored by Rep. Benjamin Mzondu(PDP-Benue), seeks to alter the original Law, to allow for estimates from the president to undergo public scrutiny before implementation.

details later…

