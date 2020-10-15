[Just In] 2021 Budget: Reps want Public scrutiny of allocations

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The House of Representatives may compel itself, to subject yearly national budgets to public scrutiny, VANGUARD learnt on Thursday.

Also read:

The House is considering a Fiscal Responsibility Act Amendment Bill, 2020. The Legislative instrument, sponsored by Rep. Benjamin Mzondu(PDP-Benue), seeks to alter the original Law, to allow for estimates from the president to undergo public scrutiny before implementation.

details later…

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: