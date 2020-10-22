Jumia Nigeria shuts down site to mourn victims of protests in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Africa’s number leading eCommerce platform, Jumia in the early house of Thursday, October 22nd 2020, shut down its website to customers and sellers to mourn victims of protests against police brutality in Nigeria.

In a statement displayed on the site after the shutdown, the company appealed to its stakeholders to join in the show of solidarity to mourn the victims. The company also wish that Nigeria emerge from this as a stronger nation bound in peace and unity.

The statement reads: “With sadness and heavy hearts, it is our wish to honour those who have died in the course of these protests, with an online midnight to dawn curfew on Jumia site starting at midnight 22-10-2020 and ending at 8am, 23-10-2020. We ask all our customers, sellers, partners and stakeholders to join us as we use this medium to express our sorrow. We will resume our operations at the end of the curfew and continue serving our customers and sellers.

‘It is our prayer that the unfortunate events of the past days will strengthen our commitment to work together as one people and one nation bound in freedom, peace and unity.”

