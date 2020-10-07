Jumia Nigeria launches Food Festival to promote adoption of meal ordering

Kindly Share This Story:

E-commerce platform Jumia Nigeria has announced the launch of a Food Festival Campaign which will take place from 2nd to 31st October. The campaign is organized in partnership with local restaurants such as Chicken Republic, Indomie Cafe, The Place, etc., and alcoholic beverage companies such as Diageo, Bacardi, Pernod Ricard and supermarkets, as well as blue chip international restaurants such as KFC.

As part of the festival, Jumia Nigeria will be hosting on its platform a wide variety of convenience food suppliers including grocery shops, bakeries as well as a broad range of restaurants and cuisines.

Discounts of up to 50% discount and free delivery will be offered to consumers on food, beverages and supermarket purchases as part of the event. Additional 5% discounts will be made available on orders placed using JumiaPay.

The campaign which has a neighborhood focus will run primarily in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, and will promote the adoption of meal and food ordering among consumers, which has become increasingly popular in the last few years in these major cities.

The event will also support restaurant businesses and the overall food ecosystem, as these have been severely affected by COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, resulting in less capacity, fewer opening hours, and sometimes shutdowns.

“For this Festival, we’re focusing on 3 major neighborhoods or cities, such as Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. The Food Festival is a great opportunity for all food vendors in Nigeria – big and small, international and local – to engage with consumers online and offer them more convenience and value, in line with the theme of this year’s World Food Day celebration of Grow, Nourish, Sustain Together.

We have been partnering with local restaurants and supermarkets, and some blue chip international restaurants for many years now. Many of them have been through tough times over the past few months and are still suffering from the restrictions imposed as part of COVID-19 measures.

At the same time, consumers are more and more mindful of social distancing and increasingly turn to online delivery. We invite every consumer to try the service and by doing so also support local restaurants and food vendors, who are providing jobs to the communities,” said Jumia Nigeria CEO, Massimiliano Spalazzi.

The COVID-19 crisis has shown the relevance of Jumia platform which offers a large selection of goods and services, at an affordable and a convenient contactless and safe experience. A growing number of restaurants are embracing the Jumia ecosystem to broaden their consumer reach during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Place is proud to be associated with the Jumia Food Fest 2020, as we are always eager to meet the dining needs of our customers while delivering great value with our products and services.

The Food Fest gives us another opportunity to showcase our ever rich menu varieties; from our award-winning asun, succulently grilled chicken/ turkey, our ever deliciously fried plantain, rich stir fry spaghetti, homemade African delicacies to our freshly baked snacks.

Our Value Munch meals, which have become the rave of the moment not just for the price point (for as low as =N=500) but also for the quality of the offerings, would also feature during the Food Fest.

All that is left for me to say, is: “Ensure you discover, re-experience, dine, delight in our rich and vast menu offerings over the course of the Food Fest and indeed every time you are in the mood for an enjoyable meal and treat,” said Marketing Manager for The Place, Ufuoma Ogeleke.

The Festival which will feature over 4,000 local and international restaurants and food stores, will be held in 8 countries (Algeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia and Uganda) where Jumia Food operates. Partners for the festival represent all Jumia Food categories including restaurant, supermarket, groceries, and pharmacies.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: