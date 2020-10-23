Judge advises man to pray for his “problem daughter “ to change

Kindly Share This Story:

A Grade I Area Court Judge asked a 65-year-old man, Samuel Maduakar, to forgive and pray for his “problem daughter” Ifeoma to change. The police charged Ifeoma, 27, with criminal intimidation, assault and mischief on Feb.19. The police alleged that she attacked her father and threatened to poison him. The judge, Muhammad Adamu, said:”you have to continue to pray to God to change her. “You must accept the defendant’s apology when she apologises”. Adamu also told the defendant to respect her father. “To whom much is given, much is expected. “Your parents have done their best for you. You appreciate them and respect them,” he said. Adamu adjourned the matter until Nov.23 for report of settlement. Earlier, Maduakar, told the court that he was not well represented by Ifeoma.

READ ALSO:

The defendant’s father said this while being led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, John Okpa at the resumed trial of Ifeoma. Maduakar presented pictures of the defendant and her siblings in court, to prove that he had been taking care of her. ” Children are a source of pride and give joy to parents. Ifeoma is the opposite. “In 2007, Ifeoma caused me to have a leg fracture. She fought me.

” I am not asking the court to jail her, but she needs to abide by my rules. “I have endured her for 15 years and I have high blood pressure. “These tears she is shedding are not genuine. She will not change,” he said. Also testifying, the mother of the defendant, Gloria said: “She helps me with house chores but still leaves home without telling me. “She disappears for four or more days without telling me, she said. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prosecution said that the defendant’s mother reported the matter at the Area Command Headquarters, Kubwa, Abuja. The prosecution counsel alleged that that the defendant inflicted grievous injuries on her father’s right arm when she bit him and damaged his Techno cell phone. The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 397, 265 and 327 of the Penal Code. The defendant was remanded in prison on Feb. 19 but eventually released on bail. She pleaded not guilty.(NAN) vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: