JP Clark’s body arrives Kiagbodo for burial

Late JP Clark

By Akpokona Omafuaire

KIAGBODO— THE remains of renowned emeritus professor of literature and poet, Professor John Pepper Clark, Thursday, arrived his home in Kiagbodo, Delta State, in a blue-coloured casket.

Late JP Clark’s corpse landed Kiagbodo main town at 8:48p.m., before being conveyed in a wooden boat to his house at JP Clark Creek Inland in the outskirt of the community.

The casket was carried by community youths from the Delta State Government Ambulance that brought the literary icon from the Asaba International Airport.

His body was laid in his compound before being interred with few family members, as journalists were not allowed into the house.

The literary icon died on Tuesday, October 13.

The poet is the younger brother of former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark.

