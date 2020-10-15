Jay-Jay is Bajaj auto ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

Nigeria’s football legend, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, has been appointed the Bajaj Auto brand ambassador.

Bajaj Auto, the world’s leading manufacturer of three-wheelers partnered with Jay Jay Okocha to endorse its commercial vehicle range consisting of three-wheeler and three-wheeler products because of the outstanding qualities of the Nigerian ex-international footballer.

Jay Jay Okocha is unarguably one of Nigeria’s greatest and most skilful sports personality.

He is a truly gifted footballer, loved and trusted by all Nigerians which is also the attribute of the Bajaj brand.

It is no surprise that because of Jay Jay Okocha’s distinguished qualities, Bajaj Auto is confident that the revered sportsman is the right choice for its modern product line up, especially the soon to be launched “Superkeke”.

In a chat with journalists on his new brand association with Bajaj Auto, Jay Jay said: “I am elated to be associated with the world’s number one three-wheeler company Bajaj Auto.

“They have a great legacy here in Nigeria. I am proud to endorse a brand whose products have been giving employment and fuelling transportation needs for us Nigerians.

“I have personally seen how their kekes have been moving Nigeria forward over the years.”

Also speaking on the appointment, Shaleen Nayak, Vice-President, West Africa, Bajaj Auto, said: “We are delighted to partner with a legend like Jay Jay Okocha in Nigeria, which is also our biggest international market.

“Our endeavour has always been to bring superior products to the Nigerian people. We will be launching the most superior keke Nigeria has seen, shortly.

“This ‘Superkeke’ as we fondly call it, will have the most differentiated features ever seen in the segment.”

Stallion Auto Keke Ltd. (SAKL), Nigeria, is the distribution partner of commercial vehicle range for Bajaj Auto.

With their assembly plant VON in Lagos, the group is committed towards generating employment opportunities for the Nigerian economy.

Managing Director SAKL, Mr. Manish Rohtagi added: “The Superkeke is a truly innovative and powerful product for the Nigerian roads.

“The company through its superior product and sharp service offerings and welfare initiatives will establish and forge long term partnership with the channel ecosystem and customers across Nigeria.”

According to the Managing Director, “Through these fulfilment partners we envisage providing employment opportunity to five million Nigerians directly and indirectly over the next five years.

“Bajaj has always been a trusted and admired brand in Nigeria, so is the case with Stallion. The synergy is going to take market by storm.”

He, however, hinted that the launch of the new Superkeke is slated for November.

“For now, it is sufficient to say that the Superkeke has found the perfect partner in the superstar footballer, Jay Jay Okocha, an indomitable force, that promises to move Naija further ahead,” he added.

