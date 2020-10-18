Izon family members petitions IGP, others over plot to frame them up with frivolous allegations

Kindly Share This Story:

Members of Izon family in Akparemogbene community of Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State have petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, AIG of Zone Five, Benin, and Delta State Commissioner of Police over plot by some persons from Akparemogbene community to frame up and instigate the police to arrest members of the family based on frivolous claims and allegations.

According to the petition by Mr Oroupade Nanalaemi on behalf of the Izon family, “the plan of these persons is to plant cartridges and ammunition in the houses of members of the Izon family in Akparemogbene community and arrest them.

“To execute this plan, they have already recruited a lawyer to write a frivolous petition to the police authorities so that the persons can be promptly arrested the moment they have succeeded in planting arms and ammunition in their houses. The members of the Izon family in Akparemogbene are known law-abiding citizens who have nothing to do with arms and ammunitions. It is only a plot hatched by some persons to frame up members of the Izon family and arrest them.

2.We wish to appeal to the police authorities to investigate this matter promptly before the members of the Izon family in Akparemogbene community are framed up and arrested as bearers of arms and ammunition because it is a satanic plan to subject the Izon family to all sort of indignities. We also wish to tell the world that the people planning this evil plan are people who already have an ongoing criminal case in Zone Five, Benin over which they are currently investigated.

“To save the members of the Izon family the indignities of planned false allegation, I hereby appeal to the Nigeria Police authorities comprising the Inspector-General of Police, the AIG of zone and the Delta State Police Commissioner to investigate this matter and watch out for these persons who have perfected a plot to frame up members of the Izon family in Akparemogbene community as carriers of arms and ammunition and arrest them on false allegations because the members of the Izonfamily are law-abiding citizens who have no business with arms and ammunition.

Kindly Share This Story: