iRoko TV boss, Jason Njoku, wife, Mary Remmy test positive for COVID-19

The co-founder, and CEO of iROKOtv Jason Njoku, have and his wife Mary Njoku have added up to the list of celebrities in Nigerian to test positive for Coronavirus.

Jason Njoku broke the news of his contraction of the Coronavirus on his twitter page and wrote: “My enemies are hard at work in 2020. Mrs. Njoku and I tested positive for Covid-19.

“I’m not feeling great, but Mary is well. Literally no idea how I caught it. But we shall see this pass too.”

