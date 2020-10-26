Irate youths invade Akire palace in Osun, attempt to chase out monarch

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Following the legitimacy crisis rocking the Akire of Ikire, in Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Olatunde Falabi, some angry youths on Monday invaded the palace and attempted to chased away the monarch.

The stool had been a subject of legal controversy since 1990 and the matter went up to the Supreme Court before it returned to a State High Court, which recently ruled against Oba Falabi’s stay on the throne.

It was however gathered that the youths early morning on Monday stormed the palace, chased security men at the entrance and entered into the building.

According to the Chairman, Irewole local government, Prince Remilekun Abass, the angry mob repelled the soldiers who initially arrived the scene to put the situation under control.

“As soon as the military vehicle appeared, the mob was pelting stones at the vehicle without allowing the personnel to alight from the vehicle. Their action eventually forced the soldiers to request for re-enforcement.

“A few minutes later, another set of soldiers arrived and chased the mob from the palace and escorted the monarch out of the place to a safe abode.

“No casualty has been reported while soldiers and other security personnel have taken over streets in the town and normalcy restored in the community”, he said.

Also, while confirming the incident, the State Police Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said security personnel have evacuated the monarch from the palace and policemen stationed at the palace.

She said though gunshot was fired at the Armoured Personnel Carrier stationed at the scene, but no casualty was recorded and confirmed that normalcy has returned to the town.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

