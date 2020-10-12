Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

The Senate has intervened between the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS quagmire, saying that the Government should not go into any agreement it cannot implement.

According to the Senate, it was disturbing and worrisome that the Federal Government will sign agreements it knows are difficult and sometimes impossible to implement

Speaking on Monday in Abuja when the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) led by its President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi visited him in his office, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan who pleaded with both the government and ASUU should in the Interest of the students who are always the victims, to ensure that it is a give and take situation.

Lawan who urged ASUU members to be prepared to sheathe the sword to end the ongoing strike for students goes back to class said that the situation is not healthy for the country tertiary institutions.

He noted that the meeting was to enable the National Assembly to intervene in the ongoing disagreement between the government and the university governing body to put an end to the strike.

Lawan said: “Both Government and ASUU must find a common ground. We cannot afford to continue in this kind of crisis. This is why our children are forced to go to neighbouring countries like Ghana to school. What about those who can’t afford to send their children out of the country?

“ASUU must be ready to shift ground. It is supposed to be a give-and-take. ASUU cannot get everything it is demanding from the government”, said Ahmed Lawan who noted that he was confident that some of the agreements signed years back have already been taken over by events.

“I am sure ASUU is prepared halfway to meet the goverment to resolve the crisis for good.”

Vanguard

