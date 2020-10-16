Breaking News
IPPIS: Remain resolute, don’t enroll, ASUU tells lecturers

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA— The that universities will resume after the strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has been dashed as the union, Friday, insisted that it would not join the controversial Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS.

To this end, the lecturers’ union directed members to remain resolute in their resolve to stay out of the federal government’s payment policy.

ASUU’s directive came despite the government’s offer of N20 billion to cater for the revitalisation of public universities and another commitment of N40 billion for Earned Academic Allowances(EAA) for the striking lecturers.

The union’s President, Biodun Ogunyemi, in a statement, Friday, warned members against bowing to the government’s policy.

Both sides have locked horns over the protracted industrial action embarked upon by ASUU since March 23, over the claim by the university teachers that the government wants to impose the IPPIS on its members.

Despite being largely funded from government coffers, ASUU is of the perception that IPPIS may erode the autonomy of the university sector.

ASUU had maintained that the University Transparency and Accountability System (UTAS), developed by the universities, had comprehensive data to take care of payment of her members.

