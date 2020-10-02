IPOB thanks people of Cross River, Enugu, others for sit-at-home success

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Friday thank Biafrans, friend and lovers of Biafra for the success of its directed sit-at-home, on Thursday.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB, said that pictures of empty roads, deserted markets and motor parks in Biafra land are only testimonial that Biafran people are no longer interested in Nigeria’ contraption.

IPOB thanked the people of Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, Enugu and Ebonyi States as well as Idoma/Igede and Igala clans who complied with the order.

IPOB’s statement reads, “We the global family of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), wish to congratulate Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of Biafra freedom over the successful and high compliance level of today’s sit at home order issued by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

“The trending pictures of empty roads, deserted markets and motor parks in Biafra land are only testimonial that our people are no longer interested in the crumbling ‘One Nigeria’ contraption.

“Similarly, we commend our IPOB family members in the diaspora who came out in their numbers to stage peaceful protests in furtherance of our struggle for self-determination.

“We also commend our Yoruba neighbours for observing the order in protest against the injustices, marginalisation and killings of indigenous Nigerians by the killer herdsmen the federal government of Nigeria have refused to punish.

We commend all Biafra people and Odua people who participated in this historic event.

We must also in a special way, commend all those who courageously came out to protest at different parts of Oduduwa Republic including Lagos. We, call for the release of all those arrested by security operatives.

“We also want to put the world on notice of the abduction of Mazi Emmanuel Bassey Ekomiba, the media Head of IPOB in Akwa Ibom; and his colleague, Mazi Victor Sunday Okoro, who were abducted in Akwa Ibom during the evangelism on 30th of September 2020.

“We demand their immediate release because they are not terrorists nor did they commit anything to warrant any arrest.

“We equally demand the unconditional release of all Biafra agitators picked/by security agents.

“We want the Army that besieged the home of our leader at Isiama Afaraukwu today to stop harassing residents of the area because they are not terrorists.”

