IPOB: FG approves N654m to monitor frequencies in S-East

…It’s misplaced priority —Ohanaeze

…Biafra agitators showing level of madness —Rev Ukpai

…Buhari has proved us right —Biafra Zionists

By Anayo Okoli, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Chinedu Adonu & Chioma Onuegbu

THE Federal Executive Council, FEC, yesterday, approved N654 million for the deployment of hybrid spectrum monitoring system targeting illegal frequencies in the southern part of the country especially, the South East

This is coming on the heels of the growing agitation by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for an independent nation.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister said that investigation had shown that the use of illegal frequencies in the country has become very rampant and a threat to the nation’s security.

According to him, “The Federal Executive Council chaired by our boss, President Muhammadu Buhari has been briefed about an investigation carried out by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and also sought for the approval of deploying hybrid spectrum monitoring system most importantly to focus on the South Eastern zone of the country.

“Firstly, we have carried out an investigation of the use of illegal frequencies in the country which has become very rampant. From January to August 2020, within the period of eight months or thereabout, we discovered 320 frequencies being used all over the country and of this 320, 106 were illegal.

“This is very worrisome because the usage of this illegal spectrum or frequencies will compromise our security and safety in the country. It is because of the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari in promoting security that we came up with this initiative of monitoring the usage of frequencies and to discover the legal and the illegal ones.

“For the legal ones, we will ensure that they get renewal (of their licenses) annually and for the illegal ones, necessary actions are being taken according to the gravity of the offence.

“We discovered that our monitoring did not cover South East. It covered five zones in the country: North East, North West, North Central, South West and South-South but South East has not been covered.

“It is because of this that we presented our memo, seeking for the council’s approval of N653,886,584 to procure and deploy hybrid spectrum monitoring system that will cover the southern part of the country, most importantly the south east.

“So, the council approved for the deployment and this project will go a long way in promoting safety and security and secondly, identify the usage of illegal spectrum and thirdly, enhance revenue for the federal government and fourthly, in the long run, it will create many jobs for the citizens.”

Asked how the spectrum has helped to arrest the worsening security situation in the North especially, the North East and the specific sanction for the illegal 106 ones discovered, the Minister said that such question should be directed to the security institutions and that there was nothing the security agencies had demanded to promote security through intelligence that was not provided to them.

“Like I said, it will go a long way in promoting safety and security in the National Frequencies Management Council of which I am the chairman. It has been established by law under NCA 2003 Section 31. Security institutions are represented in that council in addition to other institutions that deploy spectrum like ministries of transportation and aviation (they use frequency in the aircraft). Office of the National Security Adviser and Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC), as a regulator of broadcasting are also members of the council.

“It is in the council that each sector that feels that this council will add value to its activities, will come up with measures on how to use the council to promote what they need. So, it is because of this that we deploy this and security institutions are represented and whatever we do is in agreement with the law.

“So, if there is any question with regard to security, it is important to reach out to the security institutions. For your information, they have never requested anything from us that will promote security through intelligence that we have not provided. But I am not in the position to answer question on security particularly outside the mandate given to me.

“For those we have investigated so far, there is a process. When we discover the usage of illegal frequency, a letter will be written to that institution to draw their attention to it. If it is a government institution, there is a process of investigation.

“There is also a process if it is a private one. Sometimes, it will take up to litigation and we are in the process right now. I had a meeting with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice on how to facilitate the process. So, we are in the process of doing that.”

It’s misplaced priority —Ohanaeze

Reacting to the development, the acting secretary general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga described it as a misplaced priority and wondered what monitoring a zone that is peaceful will achieve.

“What are they monitoring in the South East that is peaceful? Let them go and monitor in the North East and North West where Boko Haram and bandits are terrorizing the people, killing them on daily basis.

“Can they monitor the activities of herdsmen? Why the attention on a place that is peaceful? In any case, there is nothing wrong in monitoring but the problem is the sentiments attached to it. It is very unfortunate, everything is South East.

“Look at how they unleashed soldiers to the South East who are just collecting money from the people at checkpoints that scattered everywhere in the South East. They are caught on camera and posted on social media every time. They have debased themselves. It is unfortunate. I ask again, what are they monitoring”, the secretary fumed.

Biafra agitators showing level of madness — Rev Ukpai

In a related development, the President of Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association Incorporated, Rev. Uma Ukpai, has flayed those agitating for Biafra, saying they are showing the level of their madness.

Rev Ukpai who made the assertion yesterday in his office in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, while fielding questions from newsmen, however said that it was normal and proper to allow each geo-political zone to be given a chance to lead Nigeria.

He noted that since the Southeast geo-political zone remained the only zone to lead the country, it should be given the opportunity to produce the next president in 2023.

“There will always be crazy people even when people are seen to be normal. Whoever is agitating for Biafra shows the level of his madness. But everybody is mad, the difference is the level of madness”, Ukpai said.

Rev. Uma Ukpai, expressed disappointment that at 60years of Nigeria’s independence, there were still divisive elements holding the country apart.

He said unless Nigerians begin to love one another and respect one another, and co-exist peacefully, no meaningful development and progress would be achieved, stressing that, “In Nigeria, we are all in a hurry to reach where we are going to, so much so that we have no regards for each other, no time for others and no love for others.

“As a nation, it is only when we begin to love that which we have that we can develop. But in Nigeria, we don’t care whether others eat or not. If we have no respect for one another, it also means we don’t care whether others exist or not”

Reacting to a question on the recent statement by Pastor Adeboye on restructuring, Ukpai said: “I don’t think that he (Adeboye) is not entitled to his opinion. He is a man of God and he must have seen what happened during the civil war which guided him in the deductions he made. But to me, every body is entitled to his opinion”

“Buhari has proved us right —Biafra Zionists

Also yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari’s government came under serious attack after it foreclosed the possibility of restructuring Nigeria in the nearest future.

Some socio-cultural groups and individuals, including the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Afenifere, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, among others have been demanding for the restructuring of the country.

But in a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari said his administration will not succumb to threats and undue pressure over the matter.

Reacting to the development, the Biafra Zionists Federation, BZF, one of the groups seeking secession from Nigeria said Buhari had proved them right.

Self-acclaimed President of the BZF, Barr. Benjamin Onwuka said they had always insisted that it was Biafra or nothing.

In a statement made available to journalists in Enugu on Tuesday, the seperatist leader said: “We have always laughed at those who are thinking that anything will come out of restructuring.

“We knew that there is no road there. What are you even restructuring- the forced entity called Nigeria?

“The Buhari government has given them overdose of disappointment. I wonder whoever told them that this government will restructure anything.”

“However, all hope is not lost. It is now time for all our people to join the Zionists as we look forward to the declaration of Biafra by November 3, the election night of the United States of America.

“I am informing all Biafrans not to despair but rejoice as our diplomatic engagement with the United States of America under President Donald Trump has become fruitful.

“The cabinet as I announced earlier remains intact and shall take effect on the said day,” he boasted.

