IPOB accuses SARS, Police anti-kidnapping squad of killings

…We wonder why IGP allowed police dress like criminals —INC

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu & Chinonso Alozie

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday raised the alarm over the alleged disappearance and secret killing of its members by the Special Anti Robbery Squad across Biafra States, calling on the Nigerian Federal Government to halt such killings to avoid pushing it to the wall.

The group therefore sent a Save Our Soul, SOS, message to the United Kingdom, UK High Commission in Nigeria, Amnesty International in Nigeria, Human Rights Watch, US Embassy in Abuja, Canada, African Union, Commonwealth, European Union, UN Human Rights, and civilised nations across the globe to prevail on the Nigerian government to stop the dastardly and inhuman act.

IPOB also alleged that many non members of IPOB were also arrested by SARS and their whereabouts remains unknown, claiming they have been killed by SARS operatives.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, therefore, asked the international community to prevail on the Nigerian government to stop the alleged “unabated secret abduction, torture, detention, and killing of our members and non members.”

IPOB also drew the attention of the international comunity and called on the Nigerian Federal Government and the world to beam their search light on SARS in Awkuzu Anambra State, Obigbo in Igweocha Rivers State, as well as Anti kidnapping Squad Police stationed at Enugu Ukwu in Anambra State.

IPOB’ s statement read in part: “We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to bring to the notice of the international community, the unabated secret abduction, torture, detention and killing of our members by the wicked Nigeria security agents.

“These callous beings in security uniform, mainly SARS in Awkuzu Anambra State, Obigbo in Igweocha Rivers State, as well as Anti kidnapping Squad Police, stationed at Enugu Ukwu in Anambra State are at the helm of this atrocity and inhumanity to man.

“The Nigeria Police SARS in Awkuzu, Anambra State and Obigbo in Igweocha Rivers State, as well as Anti kidnapping squad security stationed at Enugu Ukwu in Anambra State are in constant hunt for innocent IPOB members.

“They have also been responsible for the disappearance of many innocent Biafrans some of whom they have wasted thinking they are IPOB members. Many Biafran youths detained illegally in their different cells have disappeared mysteriously without any trace of their bodies until recently when our intelligence revealed what they did to them. Some were destroyed with acid to conceal evidence.

“IPOB members in Anambra, Enugu, Igweocha Rivers, Delta, Abia, Imo and other states are missing everyday. It is regrettable that many parents and families looking for their children detained illegally in the SARS cells across Biafraland may not see them again.

“For instance, Mazi Isaac Okwuchukwu from Ogidi, Mazi Solomon Nwankwo from Oraifite and Mazi Tochukwu Onyebuchi from Nkpor and many others, were all taken away by men of Nigeria Police SARS at Awkuzu in Oyi LGA of Anambra State but have not returned till date.

“Since 1945, the elimination of Biafra civilian population and unarmed citizens has continued unabated in Nigeria. But it’s time to stop this systematic massacre of Biafrans in Nigeria. IPOB will no longer tolerate this dastardly wicked act and state -sponsored genocide. The world must rise against this abomination.

“It’s rather a shame and an international embarrassment that the same Nigeria security which could not protect Borno State governor from Boko Haram terrorists who attacked his convoy and killed no fewer than 30 persons including security operatives, is busy chasing innocent IPOB members in Biafra land.

“Instead of dealing with the terrorists that are daily reducing the number of Nigeria soldiers and civilians, the security agents are busy crushing unarmed freedom agitators. What a shame!

“We are sending a Save Our Soul, SOS, message to the United Kingdom, UK High Commission in Nigeria, Amnesty International in Nigeria, Human Rights Watch, US Embassy in Abuja, Canada, Africa Union, Commonwealth, European Union, UN Human Rights, and civilised nations across the globe including civil society organizations to please come to our rescue.

“We call for unbiased investigation of this matter. For God’s sake, the international community should rise up against this wickedness. They must prevail on the wicked Nigeria security particularly SARS in Awkuzu; SARS in Obigbo; SARS in Aba and Enugwu Ukwu, to stop killing our people without provocation or any offence.

“We also want to state that IPOB has no hand in the alleged killing of a SARS operative in Obigbo Rivers State. The police should look for those responsible for the alleged killing and stop linking IPOB with the incident.

“We are a peaceful movement seeking the restoration of Biafra. We are not after security agents but any day they push us into arms struggle, they will live in regrets all through their lives. Our peaceful disposition should not be taken for a weakness.”

We wonder why IGP allowed police to dress like criminals —INC

Meantime, the Igbo National Council, INC, yesterday said it is disturbed that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had allowed his men of the Special Anti-robbery Squad, SARs, to dress in attires that make them look like criminals.

The President of INC, Chilos Godsent spoke in Owerri, while reacting on the campaign by Nigerians that SARs should be scrapped over reports of killings of innocent Nigerians.

INC said they were jittery that SARs go about harassing Nigerians and denying them their constitutional freedom by the use of guns.

INC was of the opinion that Nigerians should be listened to by ending the existence of SARs.

According to them in a reaction, “The INC hails the boldness of the IGP to harken to the yearnings of Nigerians in their demand to disband SARS and its sister special squad.

“Members of SARS have constituted themselves into gangs that forcefully extort Nigerians.

“We wonder why the police authority will allow its team to wear ear rings, keep beards and dress like criminals. They use guns purchased with tax payers money to harass Nigerians and forcefully extort money from their victims.”

