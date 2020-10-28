InvestorVibes shares experience on why Police brutality must stop

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian hiphop star Odogwu Leonard Chinedu popularly Known with his stage Name InvestorVibez, he is currently signed to BABA Entertainment and is label mates with Afrobeat singer G-Newz.

The artist Took to his Instagram to share his experience on the on going protest against police brutality and how as a hip hop artist he has been wrongly profiled as a criminal by the police, in his words he says that his lifestyle as a rap artist is easily misjudged as he prefers to express himself in a luxurious way and also it is necessary if you must make an impression in the rap industry.

When I released my first single “Stay with me” which featured G-newz around that time I was Going for a show when Police officers stopped me even after explaining myself they insisted I go to the station with them. I was already late for the show and I refused to go anywhere with them in the heat of it all one Officer Went and Punctured My tires with his Gun. Things got really heated up as I was already angry and so I started to call for help.”

READ ALSO:

“I called my manager who had already Gone ahead of me to the show, the officers felt threatened and took my phone from me and smashed it. Before I could know what’s was going on I was already been hit by Many officers. That night I missed the show and even had to do a refund for the organizers. If this had not happen to me I would have thought that this fight was unnecessary but now more than ever I want to Join my voice.”

investorVibez also shared that In a few weeks He would be releasing his second studio single Mood Swingz featuring Yung A which would be the first single off his forthcoming EP which would be announced soon. Mood Swingz tell a story how Experiences and Situations Would make Humans Change and Become different People with New circumstances.

The single which is set to release in November Promises to be his Biggest release Of the year and Most likely his last song to be released in 2020.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: