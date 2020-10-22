Investigate use of force by security personnel on Lekki Tollgate protesters ― US govt

Kindly Share This Story:

The United State Government has welcomed an immediate investigation into the excessive use of force by men of the security forces on Lekki Tollgate protesters on Tuesday.

A statement signed by the United States Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo charged security personnel to refrain from infringing on the fundamental human right of protesting Nigerians.

Titled ‘Ongoing Protests in Nigeria’ the statement reads: The United States strongly condemns the use of excessive force by military forces who fired on unarmed demonstrators in Lagos, causing death and injury.

“We welcome an immediate investigation into any use of excessive force by members of the security forces. Those involved should be held to account in accordance with Nigerian law.

“The right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are essential human rights and core democratic principles.

“We call on the security services to show maximum restraint and respect fundamental rights and for demonstrators to remain peaceful. We extend our condolences to the victims of the violence and their families,” Pompeo said.

Nigerian youths have been protesting an end to a unit of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, for about two weeks.

The protest, however, escalated to demand total reform of the police and accountability in governance with different hashtags that have made trends on social media and across the world.

