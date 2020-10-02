Kindly Share This Story:

JBWAI”s latest music video called “IMANI” will have you intrigued from start to finish.

Since 2019 international Afropop sensational revelation, JBWAI has release five ultra-high-definition classic and buzzworthy music videos. He is a Cameroonian born versatile recording artist, songwriter and producer that has top-notch professional quality music videos.

By day, Jbwai is your average I.T business consultant in Toronto Canada, going about his client’s daily business. But once the clock hits five Jbwai transforms into a vibrant afrobeat artist, blending his genre with anything his creative mind conceives and salsa, pop, dancehall are just some of the genres he has used to create this unique metaphoric sounds by combining natural-sounding African-rhythms instrumentation and his classic afrobeat vocals with a contemporary western sound, Jbwai is making his music accessible to listeners of all backgrounds.

Fast forward to now JBWAI is breaking barriers and forcing the entire music industry to respect his works, African culture and his God giving talent, Now JBWAI is here with his latest infectious video single ‘Imani ’which is an afrobeat blend with some pop and highlife.

Imani is an amazing girl. She is also really pretty. She might be shy when you meet her but when you get to know her you’ll love her. Imani is also very kind and you can trust her with all your secrets. She can make your day lit even when you’re sad. Imani’s hugs are the best and guys love her booty. She often cares about her friends and her family more than herself. You all need an Imani in your lives.

Imani composition ‘is a lively, beat-heavy track that is driven by Jbwai’s succulent vocals and backed up by a simple, yet highly effective bass line. Breezy wah-filled guitars make a fleeting appearance along with expertly timed backing vocals that complete the texture of Jbwai’s style.

The Cameroonian born artist has taken time to carve out his own niche within a highly-saturated musical world, mastering the intricacies that define his craft.

As a result, ‘Imani’ is an accessible track for lovers of any music; especially those who like to dance and throw some shapes. Leading a ‘double life’ in the space of one day is by no means easy, yet despite the grind of the nine to five, Jbwai has found a balance that allows him to pursue his passion of making music, exhibiting determination, perseverance and the strength of mind that is encapsulated in his lively afrobeats styling’s.

Jbwai’s objective is simple: to entertain audiences from all over the world with mind-blowing musical experiences that they will never forget. Couple this with an exciting live prospect and his motivational, committed attitude to creating quality music, and you have a potent musical combination. For example, Jbwai’s performance style and delivery is characterized by the daily lessons that persistence, patience and perseverance have taught him.

In his video performances, Jbwai is seen accompanied by vibrant Afrocentric video models that bring his video to life with their lively photogenic, acting. Inspired by the legend of afrobeat music, Jbwai looks into the heart of his genre to crank his music up a notch.

Jbwai says his inspiration has been vastly sourced, hence, his vocals are rooted within the tunes of legends like Fela Kuti, Manu Dibango, and others, with his melodies taking inspiration from Afropop act like Run Town, Salatiel, Davido, Burna boy.

His musical bounce has been compared to Run Town’s easy flow; whilst he never fails to entice the international market by carefully infusing pop rhythms used by the likes of Major Lazer, kiss Daniel, Tecno, Stanley Enow, and Diamond platinum.

THE SONG IMANI WAS WRITTEN BY JBWAI AND PRODUCED BY INQ BOI,THE MUSIC VIDEO WAS SHOT AND DIRECTED BY KING MEMEH AND JINNAI BAIYE FOR VISUVO PRODUCTIONS.

