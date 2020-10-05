Insurgency: AFAN hails NSCDC over protection of farmers in North East

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Monday, hailed the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, for bravery and security cover provided for farmers in the North East region.

The commendation was made by the National President, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, while on a telephone chat with Vanguard on the development.

Ibrahim described the effort of the Federal Government through the NSCDC as well thought out and right step in the right direction that will boost farmers’ confidence in the government’s effort to give them protection as they go to their farms.

Our Vanguard correspondence had earlier learned that farmers in the North East are gradually returning to their farms following NSCDC’s deployment of 5,000 Agro-Rangers squads in farm settlements which the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, disclosed this in a telephone chat in Abuja.

Muhammadu also said part of the squad’s brief is to accompany farmers to their farms and accompany them back in the evenings. They also provide security on some of the roads to the farms.

He added that the squad will also help to resolve the lingering altercation between sedentary farmers and pastoralist-herdsmen.

Kabir said, “I called our AFAN Chairman in Borno State and he confirmed that the Agro Rangers are indeed helping our farmers to go to their farms.

“They also give them lectures on how to protect themselves while on the farm.

“According to him the Agro Rangers even escort the farmers to their farms in the morning and back home in the evening. It is therefore a very commendable effort by the NSCDC.”

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had in March 2018 ordered the deployment of civil defense personnel to schools in the North East in order to provide security cover for students and pupils, which the NSCDC’s boss took the initiative to deploy his offices and men to provide cover for farmers in the area.

