Insufficient funds, bane of nation’s healthcare delivery system — Presidential Aide

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

The Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Finance and Economy, Dr {Mrs.} Sarah Alade at the weekend said that insufficient resources on the part of government have remained a serious challenge towards achieving quality health care delivery in the country.

She, therefore, called for contributions of non-profit organisations, clubs, and communities to complement the efforts of the government towards addressing the healthcare challenges so as to bring healthcare delivery to everyone, particularly the rural populace.

Alade, a former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) and also the President of Offa Metropolitan Club(OMC) in Kwara state stated this in Offa town in her welcome address during the foundation laying ceremony of the ultra-modern Accident and Emergency unit to be donated by her club to the state government.

She said, “UNESCO stipulated that 25 per cent of government annual budget be invested in healthcare.

“But the annual federal government budget allocated to healthcare in the past 10 years is about 5 per cent”.

Alade explained that “the Covid-19 pandemic has furthered revealed the challenge and shortcoming of Nigeria health system”.

She added that “We are confronted with numerous defects such as shortage of health personnel. sufficient funding, doctor-to-patient ratio, lack of health facilities especially in rural areas, and outdated medical equipment among others.

“There is therefore an urgent need to bridge this gap and build a modern healthcare system that can cater to the needs of the people. Fortunately, the government is beginning to appreciate the contribution of not-for-profit organisations, communities, and clubs to expand the pool of much-needed resources to invest in the provision of quality of services.

“We, therefore, thank Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state for the opportunity to partner with the government in the provision of healthcare in Offa town and its environment”.

Alade who stated further that, her club, Offa Metropolitan Club was formed in 2019 with the objective of contributing to the development of economic, social, cultural progress of Offa and its environment added that, “the motto of the club is “Making the Difference” and that is what we are setting to do with the foundation laying of an ultra-modern Accident and Emergency unit to be sited at the Offa General Hospital “.

The President who said that, “The project, which is the club’s first intervention, is expected to be completed within six months and will gulp N150million added that, “when completed the Accident and Emergency building which would be the first of its kind in Offa, shall comprise an outpatient department, a resuscitation room, patient holding bays, four consultation rooms, and a triage/nurses station.

Others include, “operation theatre, procedure, and plaster rooms, multiple males and female overnight stay rooms, eight toilets (four each for males and females), a waiting area for relatives and visitors, an X-ray and CT scan room, aside laboratory and pharmacy to be collocated with the reception amongst other facilities.

It will also be equipped with a 250KVA transformer, 200KVA generators, a 10KVA solar power system, external lightings, central television, closed-circuit television, telephone, and data facilities”.

Also speaking at the event, the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRazaq lauded the giant stride of the Offa Metropolitan Club in their effort to complement the government efforts at bringing healthcare delivery to the people of rural populace.

The governor who was represented at the event by the state commissioner for Health, Dr. Raji Razaq said that the present administration would continue to encourage partnership in the bid to add values to the socio-economic development of the state.

He, therefore, urged other corporate organisations and well to do people of the state to come forward to support the state government in the bid to bring new lease of life to the people of the state.

Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye 11 commended the club for rising to the needs of the people of the community.

The monarch, therefore, urged other clubs in the town to emulate Offa Metropolitan Club so as to fast track the socio-economic development of the town nothing that, “government alone cannot do everything, it behooves on the people of the town to support the government so as to advance the needs of the people.”

