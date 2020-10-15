INSECURITY: Demand emergency rule – Olowu Kuta tells N-East elders

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Olowu of Kuta in Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Adekunle Makama, Thursday, asked political leaders and elders of the North East zone to demand the declaration of a state of emergency in Borno State as a way of flushing out terrorists from the state.

He also warned the region’s elders against using the popular #endsars uprising to blackmail the Army leadership and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The traditional ruler made the call during a stakeholders’ meeting with the leadership of various Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, in Lagos.

He, however, called out former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, to “call the so-called North-East leaders to order, as we don’t have the North East Army or Borno State Army but the Nigerian army, which no section of the country has the prerogative of its leadership. The North East leaders should be grateful to the president for giving them so much, and to all Nigerians for sacrificing the lives of their children in Borno and the North-East generally. They should show appreciation rather than daily sabotaging security operational efforts.”

The statement reads: “It is unpatriotic for any group or the so-called North-East leaders to use the popular #ENDSARS to blackmail the President in pushing through their personal unpatriotic agenda. Their continuous hatred for the military leadership came to the fore when they openly condemned the well planned Operation Fire Ball recently declared by the Chief of Army Staff.

“No individual or group has the right to question military operations except the President who is the commander-in-Chief. If the so-called North-East leaders are patriotic as they claimed, we implore them to call on the authorities to declare a State Emergency and allow the military to clear the insurgents once and for all.”

The monarch stated that a full state of emergency would eliminate all distractions for the armed forces to quickly put an end to the suffering of the ordinary man in Borno and give the nation the much-desired respite from the violent activities of the terrorists.

He said: “Recently, Governor Alhaji Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State lauded the Nigerian Army for making his state safe after years of terrorism fears. He told a public gathering that his people could remember that there was a time when they could not go to mosque, farm and market without the fear of bombs.

“A desperate situation demands a desperate measure. The economy of the entire country is bleeding because of Borno and its insecurity. I strongly suggest a state of emergency there. Enough should be enough.

“Stop using the popular #endsars uprising to blackmail the Army leadership and the President.”

Vanguard

