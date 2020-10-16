INEC: Youth Party rejects Onochie as National Commissioner representing South-South

Kindly Share This Story:

Youth Party has rejected the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as the National Commissioner representing South-South in the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, made by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party in a statement on Friday said the Nigeria Constitution is clear on the requirements for qualification for appointment as an INEC National Commissioner. Pointing out item F, 14(2a) of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution(as amended), a member of the Commission of the INEC shall “be non-partisan and a person of unquestionable integrity”.

The statement reads in part “This is clearly objectionable, questionable and above all, an unconstitutional nomination made by the President.

“Lauretta Onochie not only serves as the Senior Special Assistant on Social Media to President Buhari, she is also a member of the All Progressive Congress, APC. Her position on party politics has been widely circulated in the digital media space one of which is that “those who subscribe to political parties would also have understood that “Party is Supreme”…”.

“Lauretta Onochie has also been seen recently parading herself in a full APC regalia and has participated in many APC electioneering activities.

“It is on this aforementioned that we reject and hold that the nomination of Lauretta Onochie is not only unconstitutional, but a flagrant disregard of law by the president.

“Consequently, the assembly of the people “The Senate” is hereby advised that such nomination should not be confirmed on the basis that it is unconstitutional”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

