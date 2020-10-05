Independence Service: Adeboye counsels FG against further borrowing

Kindly Share This Story:

GENERAL Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye yesterday advised the Nigerian Government against returning the country into a debt trap.

Adeboye made the call while delivering a sermon tagged: ‘Arise Oh God’, during the October Thanksgiving Sunday Service at the national headquarters of the church, Throne of Grace Parish, Ebute-meta, Lagos.

Adeboye warned that most countries lending Nigeria money do not mean well for the country, rather they are planning to enslave the country.

In his words: “Many a times people don’t have the understanding of some of this so called nations that they are befriending your nation. Some of them are not your friends, they want to hug you to death.

“They want you to come and borrow money and they want you to borrow so much that you will never be able to repay. They keep on saying come and borrow money, don’t worry we are your friends.

“The Bible made it clear that the borrower will be the servant of the lender. And some of these people who pretend to be your friends, manufacture guns, bullets. They rejoice when you have problems, so that you will come and buy guns and bullets and use it to kill your people.

“All those who are pretending to be friends of my nation, who are planning to enslave us, God will give them something to deal with in their own country.”

The man of God also prayed against those who are embezzling the nation’s resources: “There are chokers in this nation who want to choke this nation to death. We read about some of them in the newspapers.

“The money meant for the improvement of this nation, they swallow it. They see the hungry, they don’t care, but our God would arise and every enemy trying to choke you to death, any enemy trying to choke your family to death, God will tear them into two,” he prayed.

According to him while preaching the only sermon of the day, said: “I have travelled extensively within the country, by road where possible, and when I travelled by roads, particularly within the country, I can understand what somebody said: “The roads in Nigeria are not very bad.

“It is a true statement because the roads are not very bad; some of the roads do not exist anymore. It means it is the roads that exist that we can say are not very bad.

“I travelled within towns, the distance that I used to cover in less than 15 minute at times will take an hour or more,” he said, further declaring that “our stagnation as a nation must come to an end.

“There are chokers in this nation who sre wanting to choke this nation to death. We read about some of them in the newspapers. The money that are meant for the improvement of this nation, they swallow it. They see the hungry, they don’t care less, if you want to choke to death, choke to death.

“But our God would arise and every enemy trying to choke you to death, any enemy trying to choke your family to death, God will tear them into two.

“That is not a curse; it is a prayer. You shouldn’t get angry when I pray this kind of prayer unless you are the lion. You can say but sir, you have to be gentle, I am very gentle as a dove. But the Bible tells me that if I see a mountain blocking my way, I should tell the mountain to move and be cast into the sea.

“Every lion trying to choke you, your children, destiny, God will tear them into two.

“There are people who have been terrorising my nation, by whatever names they will be called, it is not really the boys who are carrying AK47 and so on that are the full prey, there are some people buying these weapons for them.

“I am standing on this altar today and decree in the name that is above every other names, every terrorists, every sponsor of terrorists in Nigeria will not see the new year.

