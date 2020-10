Kindly Share This Story:

According to President Muhammadu Buhari in his speech [Read Full Speech HERE], “Sixty years of nationhood provides an opportunity to ask ourselves questions on the extent to which we have sustained the aspirations of our founding fathers.”

The president, however, presented Nigerians four(4) questions to ponder:

1. Where did we do the right things?

2. Are we on course?

3. If not where did we stray

4. And how can we remedy and retrace our steps?

