Independence Day: StarTimes launches premium Nollywood channel “PBO TV”

By Ayo Onikoyi

In line with its commitment to offer premium content, StarTimes has collaborated with a notable Nollywood production company, Big Idea Mediaworks, to launch PBO TV, a 24-hour entertainment channel dedicated to top-rated Nollywood movies, series, sitcoms, music and late-night comedy shows.

PBO TV is on basic bouquet at N1700 monthly on channel 184 and smart bouquet at N2200 monthly on channel 017, the same bouquets housing recently launched Hollywood movie channel, TNT Africa.

Going on-air from October 1 to mark Nigeria’s 60th independence, PBO TV will air 12 hours of non-stop Nollywood blockbuster movies and series, with the remaining half of the day set aside for general entertainment.

The channel promises to be explosive with top-rated Nollywood stars on display.

Among the movies showing in October are June featuring Uche Jombo, Vector Tha Viper, Chinyere Wilfred, Empress Njamah; Mad About You featuring Blossom Chukwujekwu, Linda Osifo and Annie Macaulay Idibia;

Being Annabel featuring Oma Amadi, Ken Erics and Desmond Elliot; and drama series including Tough Love featuring Nkem Owo, Sola Sobowale, Timini Egbuson and Sharon Ooja; Life of a Single Mom, a series featuring Mofe Duncan, Gregory Ojefua and Mercy Macjoe, among others.

