Independence Day: Police Command warns against rallies in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has instructed officers and men of the command to disallow any group from staging rallies or protests within the state to mark the nation’s 60th Independence anniversary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria will attain 60 years as an independent country on Oct.1,2020 having gained independence from the British Government on Oct.1, 1960.

Odumosu, in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Wednesday, said that the Lagos State Government had cancelled the ceremonial parade in adherence to COVID-19 regulations.

According to him, the cancellation of the ceremonial parade by the state government is to discourage the gathering of more than 50 people inorder to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will not allow any gatherings, rallies or protests against the sovereignty of Nigeria in Lagos State as the country marks its 60th Independence anniversary,” Odumosu said.

The commissioner appealed to parents and guardians to warn their children and wards to desist from being mobilised to wage war, join any rally or protest against the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Any youth arrested for such act will be prosecuted.

“I urge the general public to be law-abiding and desist from violence and any act that is capable of disrupting the sovereignty of Nigeria,” Odumosu said.

The statement also quoted Mr Celestine Okoye, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) , Department of Information and Communication Technology, as saying that it was important to maintain law and order in the state.

Okoye also warned the officers and men of the command to act within the ambit of the law in every situation and repel any force capable of disintegrating the country.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: