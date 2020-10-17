A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
In pictures, condolence visit at late Revd Tola Oyediran’s residence
A condolence register has been opened at the resident of the late Revd Tola Oyediran, eldest daughter of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo who died 16th October 2020.
From left: Bishop of Ibadan Diocese of the Anglican communion, Bishop Joseph Akinfenwa; Husband of deceased, Emeritus Prof Kayode Oyediran; Mrs Gloriastene Agboola and wife of Bishop of Ibadan Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Mrs Comfort Akinfenwa during the condolence visit to the home of Revd Tola Oyediran Eldest daughter of Chief Obafemi Awolowo at her residence in Ibadan on Saturday.
