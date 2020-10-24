Ilorin Looting: Kwara Police Command has begun arrest of hoodlums — CP Kayode Egbetokun

Kindly Share This Story:

As normalcy returns to Ilorin

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Kwara State Police Commissioner, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun has said that a large number of arrests of looters of Shoprite, other big shops in Ilorin, and government installations have been made, stressing that the arrest was ongoing.

The state Commisssioner of police, made the disclosure while addressing a joint press briefing alongside other service commanders at the police Headquarters in Ilorin on Saturday.

Since the police arrest of the hoodlum’s looters began, sanity has returned to Ilorin as residents stayed indoors to observe the imposed curfew.

A patrol team of Anti-riot police officers was stationed in strategic parts of the state capital, such as the Post office, Challenge, Zango areas, and GRA among others to restore sanity while the arrest was being carried out.

Egbetokun who refused to disclose the no of arrest for tactical reasons said all the “criminal elements” arrested for looting public properties as well as disposesing innocent citizens of their valuables will be made to face the consequences of their actions.

He also clarified that the hoodlums were not among the #ENDSARS protesters who had been on the streets before now.

He said,” the police have arrested some of the hoodlums and, efforts are on to arrest the runaway criminals. I will not disclose the no of arrest for tactical reasons. The arrest is ongoing, and we will make all of them face the full wrath of the law.

He said the command had after receiving an intelligent report on the planned attack by the hoodlum’s drafted men of the force to strategic locations to prevent the happenings.

Egbetokun explained,” the hoodlums who are not part of those who took part in the peaceful #ENDSARS” protest stormed the Cargo terminal at the Ilorin Internation Airport in their thousands where some Palliative food items were kept and emptied it.”

He said the criminal act did not stop at that as the hoodlums headed to Agro-Mall, Shoprite, and other private places and looted them.

The police Commisssioner said the hoodlums are the only ones on the streets dispossessing passersby of their valuables.

Egbetokun who urged parents to warn their children on the consequences of criminal act appealed to the residents of the state to remain indoors while the period of the curfew lasted.

