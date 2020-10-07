Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

I’ll rather die broke – Cardi B debunks rumors of joining Illuminati

On 9:08 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

American superstar, Cardi B has shut down speculations that she joined the Illuminati. In a photo she shared on her Instagram page, Cardi B is seen wearing a red latex jumpsuit with a red hairband in the form of horns.

“Single, bad and rich. I do the controlling,” she captioned the photo.

However, the photo sparked reactions from most of her fans, as they claimed the rapper and songwriter was indirectly announcing her entry into the Illuminati.

READ ALSO: Truck crushes two undergraduates in Ekiti

The mother of one reacted by sharing another photo of herself in an angelic costume with white wings and diamonds covering her private parts.

She wrote: “Stop with the Illuminati shit ….It was just costumes for a tiktok video DAMN!”

“I will never join nothing. I rather die broke. Money cant buy my faith in God.”

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!