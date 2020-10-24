‘I’ll not celebrate my 60th birthday to honour victims of Covid-19, Oleh 9, #ENDSARS’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government, SSG, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has cancelled merriments and celebrations meant to mark his 60th birthday anniversary. He turns 60 on Sunday, the 25th of this month.

Macaulay, Friday night, said the cancellation of the celebrations was in deference to the present happenings in the country arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, Oleh nine killings in Isoko and #ENDSARS protests.

He said: “Though my 60th birthday is worth celebrating, I am dedicating the day to the souls of my friends and all those who lost their lives to Covid-19, Oleh nine deaths and the Nigerian youths who are presently giving their lives in the struggle to give us a better country.”

Macaulay in a statement said: “As a result, there will be no formal celebrations on my birthday”, thanking everyone who had wished to be with him on that day especially outside Asaba.

While regretting the development, Macaulay who is the Director-General of Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency, WUEDA, said: “This time calls for sober reflection and prayers for our dear country instead of celebrations.”

