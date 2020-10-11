IGP confirms death of Delta community vigilante chairman, orders probe

Kindly Share This Story:

CP condoles family, community

Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

The police hierarchy, Sunday broke it’s silence on the rumoured death of the Evwreni community vigilante chairman, Mr. Tuesday Okuah with the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa officially breaking the news of his death to the community.

Mr. Inuwa also informed youths and leaders of the community that the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammad Adamu has ordered a thorough probe into circumstances surrounding the death of the late Okuah who police sources claimed committed suicide while in detention.

Delta State Police boss represented by the Ughelli Police Area Commander, Mr. Adamu Lawal Shinkafi, made the disclosure during a condolence visit to the community over the demise of the late vigilante chairman.

The visit by the police to the community became imperative as a result of brewing tension in the community following earlier rumoured death of the death of the community vigilante chairman who was arrested and taken to Abuja in company of three other indigenes of the community.

The incident which escalated on Saturday, had already led to the burning down of buildings and the destruction of properties while a soldier and a civilian sustained gunshot wounds following agitations by some rampaging youths.

Mr. Shinkafi in company of the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ughelli ‘A’ Division police station, Mr. Kevin Zuokumor and the Ughelli North council chairman, Godwin Adode, assured the people of the community that the police will be embarking on a thorough probe on the situation.

The police team where received by a former vice chairman of the community, Ohwe Clever on behalf of the community.

Speaking on behalf of the community, the vice chairman of the community vigilante simply identified as Maburu, appealled to the police to open a channel of communication with the other three persons from the community whom are also in custody of the IGP monitoring team as they will like to know if they too are alive or not.

Tasking the police on need to secure the community, Maburu said: “However, we will like to appeal to the police to provide security for everyone in the community including the rich and the poor and not just some selected influential individuals.”

