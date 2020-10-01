Ighedo best for Uvwie LGA chairmanship position – Evwierhurhu

A youth leader from Ekpan community Mr John Evwierhurhu has described chairmanship aspirant in Uvwie Local Government Area Olorogun Daniel Ighedo under the Peoples Democratic party PDP as a renowned community mediator and youth leader with track records.

Speaking in Ekpan, Evwierhurhu said “Olorogun Daniel Ighedo is highly respected because he has grown through the ranks of community development as a renowned community mediator and youth leader over the years.

“This has given him the prerequisite knowledge and experience to do the needful when it comes to ensuring that peace and tranquility is gotten at all cost with rancor. “