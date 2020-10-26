Igbo leaders condemn violence, destruction of assets in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Some Igbo leaders in Lagos on Monday condemned the widespread violence and destruction of public and private assets in the state following the hijacking of the ENDSARS protest.

The leaders expressed the condemnation while speaking with newsmen in Lagos .

The leaders include Mr Joe Igbokwe, Special Adviser to Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Drainage Services; Eze Uche Dimgba, state co-ordinator, Ndigbo in Lagos APC; Pastor Okey Anorie, Babaloja Tejuosho Market, and Eze Tony Anosike, Eze Ndigbo, Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area.

Speaking on behalf of the Igbo leaders, Igbokwe described the violence that characterised the hijacked ENDSARS protest in the state as barbaric.

He said it is unfortunate that what started as a peaceful protest later went out of control, resulting in killings, maiming and a looting spree by hoodlums .

Igbokwe said Igbo leaders were sad that a state that accommodates people from all parts of the country witnessed massive destruction of its assets during the protest, describing the perpetrators as enemies of peace .

“Also, we find the narrative that the destruction was perpetrated by Igbos as funny .

“We need to put it straight that Igbos are builders and not destroyers. What the Igbos have in Lagos in terms of assets, they do not have a quarter in the whole of the South East.

“So the Igbos are important stakeholders and will not be part of the destruction of a state that has accommodated them,” he said.

The governor’s aide, however, said it was possible that some criminal elements of South East extraction participated in the mayhem.

He said such elements partook in the violence on their own accord and did not represent the South East.

Igbokwe called for the prosecution of anybody found culpable, saying a criminal is a criminal irrespective of his ethnic background.

Igbokwe also said Igbo leaders condemned the inciting statements of Mr Adeyinka Grandson, a self-professed Yoruba supremacist, and Mr Nnamdi Kanu of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to cause discord between Yorubas and Igbos .

He described the two as agents of destabilisation, saying their agenda is to promote hatred among the various ethnic groups in the country.

Igbokwe urged Nigerians to ignore the divisive rhetorics of the two characters.

The governor’s aide pledged the support of Igbos to the state government in efforts to rebuild destroyed assets and further develop the state.

He also said the leaders stand solidly with Gov. Babajide Sanwa-Olu and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in this low moment in the state.

