‘I won what was possible to win’ ― Mourinho on Man United spell

Jose Mourinho insisted he won everything he possibly could at Manchester United as the Tottenham head coach prepares to face his former club.

Mourinho and Tottenham will travel to Old Trafford to meet United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Portuguese boss spent two and a half seasons in charge of United before he was sacked in December 2018 and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mourinho, who was appointed by Spurs in November last year, did not deliver Premier League glory following a runners-up finish in 2017-18 but won the Europa League (2016-17), EFL Cup (2016-17) and Community Shield (2016) during his time in Manchester.

“The fans, they know that I gave everything that I could,” Mourinho told reporters as he previewed his upcoming reunion with United.

“I won what was possible to win, I didn’t win what was not possible to win. I gave everything, I gave my life to the club and my professionalism like I always do.

“Internally, lots of friends for life, lots of amazing people that I met in the club.

“I only have good feelings, feelings that I will have to forget in 90 minutes because for 90 minutes, they want to win, I want to win, that’s football.”

Mourinho has already come up against United twice as Tottenham coach, beaten 2-1 at Old Trafford in December, while Spurs and the Red Devils drew 1-1 in London in June.

Tottenham – who qualified for the Europa League group stage on Thursday – are eighth in the Premier League with four points from three games, while United are a point behind in 14th position.

Spurs have been drawn with Ludogorets, LASK and Royal Antwerp in Europa League Group J.

Fotmob

Vanguard

