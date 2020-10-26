I will never support, campaign or vote for APC , PDP again ― Iyabo Ojo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

In the wake of the recent happenings in the country, popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has vowed to never support, campaign or vote any member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or its opposition, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) again. Both parties are the major contemporary political parties in Nigeria.

Taking to Twitter to make this revelation, the mother of two wrote;

“I Alice Iyabo Ojo, will never support, campaign or vote for any APC or PDP member ever again in my life even if you are my family or friend, we need a New Nigeria Flag of Nigeria, we need to stop recycling Universal recycling symbol #EndBadGoverance”

Expectedly, her declaration was met with diverse reactions from Nigerians on social media. Here are some of them;

@aydottt wrote “What if those family members or friend move to another party nko? You will vote the party or vote them, abi? You just don’t like APC and PDP sha, not the people who made the party bad. Opolo po!!”

@samohapi wrote “May God not allow us to tweet something that’ll be used against us in the future 💔think b4 u tweet oo”

@frank24net wrote “You better pray not to tweet what will be at the junction waiting for you. Your Tweet represents you.”

@desiree_jewelries wrote, “I think every meaningful Nigerian should make this declaration.”

@oliviasdesire wrote “Please don’t restrict it to parties. Remember their generation likes change of name.”

@she_z_odette wrote “They might want to play a trick on us coming 2023 election by bringing a youth they can manipulate and control to contest and trick us. Mark my word”

@onomeodometa wrote, “What if these same PDP and APC members move to new parties??”

