I want to invest in Nigeria’s tourism – Otunba Olumide Adekunbi

Serial Entrepreneur, Otunba Olumide Adekunbi have revealed the motive behind his interest in investing huge in the Nigeria tourism.

Adekunbi noted that there is need to promote the rich heritage and tourist attraction of the country to people in the diaspora thereby increasing and projecting the creative side the country is rich of.

Speaking on his desired tourism view for Nigeria he said ‘ My interest in tourism is to help create an avenue whereby Nigerians would celebrate Nigeria as a country more. This the cogent reason why I created a new reality show tagged ‘ Around Naija Reality TV Show’. The Show will begin at a date that would announced to members of the public soon.

On the reality show, Otunba noted that the coming project is designed to celebrate Nigeria and also for us to know Nigeria, the value worth and the tourism advantages.

The coming project have however received support from eminent Nigerians that include Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Kanu Nwankwo amongst others.

It is however pertinent to note that Otunba Olumide Adekunbi doubles as the CEO of Blue Ocean FC, a pro football club saddled with the responsibility of creating and naturing talents. He is also the brain behind Blue Diamond Entertainment; home to budding singer, Ojay Wright who is currently waxing strong and topping music chart with his new song ‘ Erika’.

Vanguard

