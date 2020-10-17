I miss Nigerian food – Musicbysire, US based Nigerian artiste

Kindly Share This Story:

Olorunsogo Michael Oni, a multi-talented musician popularly known as Musicbysire, has admitted that despite leaving Nigeria in search of greener pastures in United States of America, looking back he deeply misses some of his favorite delicacies.

Musicbysire says he has been nostalgic about Nigeria “What I miss most about Nigeria is the food – suya, bread and akara, gala and Lacasera,” he said.

On moving to America, the boisterous singer stated that he relocated because he realized Nigeria is a dream killer.

MusicbySire added that youths don’t live their dreams in Nigeria because of bad leadership.

“I relocated to America just because Nigeria as a country is a dream killer. A lot of talented youths are in Nigeria but the bad government, entangled with tribalism, nepotism, favoritism, sidelines people with the brains to make things work. They put people who are not competent in positions. Sadly, it has gotten to the grassroots and has led many future leaders into the dark. After four years of studying Political Science at National Open University, I left the country”.

Speaking further, the vocalist noted that he doesn’t focus on female attention.

“I am a married man, so I really don’t pay attention to all that. I place myself in a position of respect so I’ have never had any weird experience”.

The American based gospel artiste, Olorunsogo who has been touching lives with his talent is inspired by Mercy Chinwo, Nathaniel Bassey and other great talents.

