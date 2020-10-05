I have no enemies to fight, Jonathan replies Shehu Shagari’s son

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Monday forgave Aminu Shagari who asked for his forgiveness having worked against him during 2015 presidential election.

He said he has no enemies to fight, because of his confidence that people can only do to him what God permits.

The three-term House of Representatives member and lawyer son of the late President Shehu Shagari, had wrote to the former president for forgiveness.

Aminu said he helped to bring down Jonathan’s government to ensure Muhammadu Buhari emerged despite that as a military officer he led a coup that dethroned his father in 1983.

Reacting through his facebook handle, Jonathan opined: “Dear Honourable Aminu Shagari,

Thank you for your apology. However, I never took offence. My firm belief is that I am a pencil in the Hand of God.

Therefore, I have no enemies to fight, because of my confidence that people can only do to me what God permits.

I urge you to continue to emulate the humility of your father, the late President Shehu Shagari, a most detribalised Nigerian. May God bless you. GEJ”.

