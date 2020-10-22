I didn’t reject your offer of renovating my palace, Soun tells Makinde

Kindly Share This Story:



By Adeola Badru

The Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, has denied the content of a letter purportedly authorised by him, which rejected the financial contribution of the Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State in the planned renovation of the monarch’s palace vandalised by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest on October 10.

The Soun, who spoke with the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, said that he did not authorise the said letter in circulation.

Adisa disclosed to Governor’s Office correspondents, quoting the monarch: “If your boss sees any such letter, he should ignore it, because I didn’t ask anyone to write such a letter.”

“The Soun said that he never authorised anyone to issue a letter on his behalf and that if any such letter surfaces, some persons must have forged his signature.”

“The Soun said he wholeheartedly welcomes the intervention of Governor Seyi Makinde in the plan to fix the palace and all the damaged items.”

The purported letter claimed the monarch said the damages incurred during the unfortunate incident would be taken care of by a coordinated community effort of Ogbomoso sons and daughters.

The letter further added that a N10m released by the governor would be added to the contributions of his subjects, while it allegedly quoted the monarch saying there was no need to disburse the balance of the sum of N90m.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

