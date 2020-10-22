I didn’t order destruction of Yoruba assets ― Nnamdi Kanu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

LEADER of the pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has washed his hands off the allegation that he ordered for the destruction of properties belonging to the people of South-West geopolitical zone.

Kanu said that his statement was twisted by his enemies to suit their purposes, and urged his followers and the entire Igbo to guard against any destruction in the ongoing #EndSARS protests across Nigeria.

The IPOB leader spoke on Thursday during an emergency Zoom meeting titled: “#EndSARS is not an ethnic protest, stop the propaganda to make it one.”

He accused the agents of Federal Government of adulteration of parts of his recent broadcast to create the impression that he had turned the EndSARS protests against the Yoruba nation.

The Zoom meeting featured former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, some notable Yoruba elites, as well as members of Igbo, think thank group, Nzuko Umunna.

Kanu stated that those who caused division between Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe during their time were bent on pitching Ndigbo and Yoruba against themselves in the present time.

He asked people to ignore any divisive statements credited to him, urging that to really situate what he said, one must listen to the full length of his broadcast.

