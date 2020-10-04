I caught my estranged wife in bed with a married man — Fani-Kayode laments, denies abusing Precious

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

A former Aviation Minister and a chieftain of the people’s democratic party, PDP, Chief Femi Fani Kayode has reacted to a viral video which revealed him abusing his estranged wife, precious Chikwendu.

Fani-Kayode denied abusing Precious Chikwendu, his estranged wife, saying he caught her in bed with a naval officer a day before the incident which she recorded on her phone.

Fani Kayode, on a tweet thread, disclosed that there was no physical abuse but he was merely trying to take the phone from her to stop her from recording their conversation.

He said, “A video, which supposedly depicts me ABUSING my estranged wife, is nothing but a propaganda video. There was NO physical abuse. I simply took the phone from her to stop her from recording me after catching her in bed with a married man days earlier.”

“I repeat there was NO physical abuse whatsoever and she had been insulting and subjecting everybody, including family members, staff and children, to PHYSICAL and VERBAL abuse the whole day. As usual, it was a nightmare”

“My words in the video are self-explanatory. I urge those that watched it to listen to those words carefully. I told her that everyone wanted peace except for her and all she did was indulge in scandal after scandal. I have NEVER physically abused my estranged wife.”

Recalled how Vanguard had reported how Chief Femi Fani-Kayode had engaged in a heated argument with his wife while she was videoed the event, saying Fani-Kayode is in the habit of abusing her.

Meanwhile, A source who claimed to be a family member Femi Fani-Kayode has narrated how the ex-Nigerian Minister of Aviation caught his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, with a navy captain, Idenyi Akpa.

According to the family source, he has a video in which Akpa admitted being in bed with Precious and stated how she lured him to the hotel.

“There is a video in which the young man admitted being in bed with Precious and in which he stated how she lured him to the hotel. The young man is married with three children. The matter was reported to Asokoro Police Station where both the young man and Precious were detained.

“They were also allegedly planning to kill FFK and evidence was provided. FFK insisted that all charges should be dropped and forgave them both. Even treated the young man with kindness and ensured that no one beat or attacked him after they were caught. The young man’s parents and family have been offering deliverance prayers for the navy officer since because they know that Precious is an evil destroyer.” he said

Vanguard News

