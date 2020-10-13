I am singing to motivate everyone- Gfresh, Nigerian-Italian based artiste

Kindly Share This Story:

An Italian based Nigerian artiste, Agbor Sam, professionally known as Gfresh, has disclosed that his music was basically to motivate everyone towards achieving their vision.

Gfresh, who disclosed this during an interview with newsmen, added that his involvement in music was not for monetary or public emulation, rather, to inspire those that have lost hopes.

The Delta State born indigene further stated that putting smiles on people that were about given up further inspire him to go extra-mile in sourcing for messages that can restructure their vision.

He noted that his style of music could be felt in his jam titled ‘Duro’, just after featuring another Rap artist Erigga on another jam released earlier and tagged ‘Nothing Is New’.

According to the song writer, the Motivation in doing music is hereditary and not monetary or public emulation related; I can tell you that it is an inborn which will never be erased.

The artiste, who attended his early education in Nigeria before moving abroad, added “And because it can never be erased, that is the reason that putting up a smile in someone’s face is all that inspires me in doing more sound from the in-depth of my heart, passing the right message to those that needs it per time”.

While revealing that Innocent Ujah Idibia, known on stage as 2Baba, Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, Chinedu Okoli known as Flavour and Chris Brown were his role model, Gfresh, an entrepreneur, disclosed that he started singing in the year 2004.

He said: “My aim is to use my music to bring light to those in the dark, to inspire those that has given up, to strengthen the weak and to encourage my society”, he added.

Vanguard

