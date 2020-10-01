I am happy to be a Nigerian – Okowa’s Aide Ossai

The Special Assitant to Delta State Governor on Special Duties Media Mr Ossai Ovie Success has called on Nigerians to celebrate Nigeria 60th anniversary irrespective of the challenges .

According to Ossai who made this known in asaba during the 60th anniversary celebration by the Delta State Government, Nigeria irrespective of the challenges is worthy of celebration.

” I am privileged to be a Nigerian, we have a lot to celebrate as a nation looking at our challenges in the past years and seeing where we are today.

“We might not be happy with the current situation but as people we must be grateful to God for our beloved country.

“I am proud of Nigeria as a country, being a Nigerian is a great blessing to me and everyday I pray to God to give me the wisdom and grace to affect Nigerians in a positive way .

“As a people , we have alot to do in shaping our country.

“In our states, communities, we can make things right by correcting the wrong things around us.

“ Government can not do it alone and that is why we must personally displayed good conduct in our ways

“To our brothers and sisters in diaspora, let’s be a good ambassadors .” he said.