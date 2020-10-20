Humanitarian Affairs Ministry presents palliatives,other gifts to older persons in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

Also conducts free medical check up for them to end 2020 Int’l Day for Older Persons

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Tuesday,round off the 2020 International Day for Older Persons with a medical check up, presentation of gifts and palliatives for older persons in Abuja.

The event held at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja,saw the emergence of three persons,saw emergence of three elders, Mr Christopher Ehanmo,a retired Air Force officer;Mrs Patience Yakubu and Mrs Rebecca Isa, in that order winning a Radof water dispenser, Skyrun table refigerator and Century microwave in a raffle draw conducted by the ministry.

The winners had emerged first, second and third,in the raffle draw held at the grand finale of events.

Others won consolation prizes of cordless kettles even as the ministry presented 200 bags of 5kg rice, 200 pieces wrapper, washing soaps, among others to the older persons who who had engaged in a march past earlier.

The minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq,speaking at the event,explained that, “The International Day for Older Persons, is a day to stand against ageism and to promote the development of a society that is hospitable to people of all ages, especially considering the higher risks confronted by older persons during the outbreak of the pandemics”.

*We are gathered here today in unison with the global community to demonstrate our unwavering solidarity with our senior citizens to mark the event which expected to hold on every 1st of October, each year.”

She said,“The Ministry realizing this has initiated various programmes and activities towards healthy aging and promoting deliberate policy intervention in partnership with international, religion and sub-regional bodies to develop and implement programmes and projects that will ensure the overall well-being of the older persons”.

The minister used the occasion to reiterate that the National Policy on Ageing has been finalized and awaiting Federal Executive Council’s approval.

According to her, creation of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is another expression of government in ensuring the protection of life and wellbeing of the older persons in line with the ministry’s mandate.

The minister made a truck donation of relief materials to the older persons. They included 200 bags of 5kg rice, 200 pieces of wrappers and 400 pieces of bathing soap.

The event was marked with a match past by older persons and choreographic display by the youths.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary, Bashir Nura Alkali, who represented also represented the Mmnister, said the grand finale was part of the activities lined up for the celebration of the 2020 International Day of the Older Persons and to mark the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations and 30th Anniversary of international Day of Older Persons.

“We stand to limit our chances of achieving sustainable human development if we do not make conscious and sustainable efforts to recognize and appreciate the contributions of our senior citizens in the socio-economic development of the country,”he said.

