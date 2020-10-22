How The Nation Newspaper office was torched — Editor narrates

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Editor, The Nation Newspaper, Mr Adeniyi Adesina, has narrated how the headquarters of the newspaper was on Wednesday set ablaze by unknown armed men.

According to Adesina, “Armed men on motorcycles invaded the headquarters of The Nation on Fatai Atere Way, Matori, Lagos on Wednesday afternoon.

“In a commando-like manner, they kicked their way into the premises after scaring away security men on duty, brandishing their sophisticated guns.

“They poured petrol on the frontage of the building and set fire to it.

“Some of the vehicles parked within the premises were set ablaze, others vandalised.

“Many boys came thereafter and swooped on the office, looting everything they could lay their hands on.

“These include: desktop computers, laptops, air conditioners and other office equipment.

“At the time of the attack, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief Mr. Victor Ifijeh, was among those trapped within the office while the fire raged on.

“They were evacuated when men of Operation Mesa security outfit arrived. Their arrival ended the free rein of the invaders.

“It was obviously a targeted attack on the free press. The Nation had been listed on Twitter and other social media platforms by sympathisers of the ongoing destructive activities, as a target of attack.

“The Nation has robustly reported the protests fairly, giving voice to the agitation of youths for a better Nigeria.

The Management is at a loss as to why the company should be a target of such unwarranted attack.

