How some Nigerians reacted moments after Buhari’s speech (Videos, pictures, others)

Kindly Share This Story:





In retrospect, Buhari’s speech last night callous as it was, is on brand for him. He also told us everything we need to know. He “ended SARS” and we thought that gave us power so he deployed the military to keep us in line. “if you think I’m weak, newsflash”. Not mentioning… — 👑 (@queen_velo) October 23, 2020

I listened to quite a few of Abacha’s speeches. You heard stuff like “any attempt to test our wills will be decisively dealt with”. Abacha’s “Enough is now Enough” speech directed to NUPENG & PENGASSAN in the wake of June 12, sounded a lot like Buhari’s speech. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) October 23, 2020

Buhari’s speech is like a spear, no one should beg for his speech again, so that more Nigerian youth won’t die. — Emmanuel Daniel (@Emmanue26676135) October 23, 2020

From Buhari’s speech yesterday it was obvious he didn’t get the memo from the youth. But he’s not the only one still in the dark. This man here is still campaigning for Atiku lol! He is either blind or deaf or he doesn’t take the youth serious. — #ENDSWAT #ENDSARS (@TrueTyger) October 23, 2020

Another day …. What next ? To the Government we clearly do not exist, The Speech also came with a WARNING, ” Come out again then DIE “ Buhari’s State of the Nation Address — Ade Yusuf (@Ade__Yusuf) October 23, 2020

already, I can only say I’m not surprised. We move on too quickly don’t we? The government knows this. We should not brood over Buhari’s speech and forget 20:10:20 too quick! #EndSARS #EndBadGovernance#ItIsNotFinished — Hector (@OladiranAmudah) October 23, 2020

If that Buhari’s speech didn’t make you lose your mind then you sound like the same system we are fighting. Insulting and cursing your fellow Nigerians because they didn’t react the way you would like them to. https://t.co/IWbRiSLy4Y — Damilare Eluwole (@mikedyrated) October 23, 2020

Yh Buhari’s speech really showed that he cares that the world is watching. Uyghurs in China, Congo, Rohingya in Asia, Blacks in the US, Africans in Libya, Child trafficking (Jeffery Epstein), people also knew about the Holocaust for a while before stepping in. Grow up, exposing — ReallyFam (@Zismark1) October 23, 2020

Buhari’s remarkably underwhelming speech is louder for it didn’t say than for what it said: victims of #LekkitollgateMassacre and of #Zamfara mass slaughter in Tungar Kwana village of Talata-Mafara don’t matter. In other words, to hell with #EndSARS, #SecureNorth and the world. — Auwal Abubakar (@AuwalAb70988850) October 23, 2020

After Listening to Buhari’s speech I have only one question to ask “Abeg Which Angel carry my name from Canada Put for Nigeria Supplementary List?”#NIGERIAPREVAILS#gofundme#ItIsNotFinished pic.twitter.com/rncgHGFmBo — hoojardugayle (@May_Six101) October 23, 2020

PVC or Visa – which one is more important to you after Buhari’s speech last night pic.twitter.com/zx17nRXy2Q — Phaboi00 (@umarfaboi) October 23, 2020

Kindly Share This Story: