Breaking News
Translate

How ‘Sanusi Labaran’ was arrested with 5,342 ATM cards on his way to Dubai

On 1:01 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Officers of Kano/Jigawa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service arrested a traveller with  5,342 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards, a subscriber identification module  (SIM) Card and 7 memory cards concealed in two bags of Beans at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

The CAC, Compt. Nasiru Ahmad narrated that the suspect Sanusi Labaran (m) was arrested during a routine baggage examination as he attempts to board Ethiopian Airline to Dubai with the aforementioned items.

READ ALSO: FG dumps Plastic National Identity Card for Digital Identification

The Area Controller on behalf of the CGC, handed over the suspect, exhibits and his travelling document to the Zonal Head of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission  (EFCC) Kano, Mr Aliyu Sunusi for further investigation, due to the nature of the offence.

Mr Sunusi applauded the Service on this great achievement and he appreciated the synergy between the agencies.

Also, he assured that the EFCC will not be prejudicial in the case as thorough investigation would be carried out to nab the sponsors of this illegal act.

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!